BRIEF-Fusion Telecommunications reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 10 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc

* Fusion reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $35.8 million

* Fusion Telecommunications International - ended quarter with an average monthly revenue per customer of $732, compared to $557 at march 31, 2016

* Qtrly churn was 1.0%, compared to 1.0% in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: