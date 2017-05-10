BRIEF-Fusion Telecommunications reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fusion reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $35.8 million
* Fusion Telecommunications International - ended quarter with an average monthly revenue per customer of $732, compared to $557 at march 31, 2016
* Qtrly churn was 1.0%, compared to 1.0% in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit