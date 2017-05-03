版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-FusionPharm Inc intends to liquidate and dissolve company

May 3 FusionPharm Inc

* Intends to liquidate and dissolve company

* "Pending legal proceedings have made it impossible for company to continue operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
