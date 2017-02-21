BRIEF-FXCM Group announces promotion of Brendan Callan as interim CEO

Feb 21 Fxcm Inc:

* Fxcm group, llc announces promotion of brendan callan as interim ceo, appointment of leucadia's jimmy hallac as chairman of the board, and changes to board of directors

* Fxcm inc - callan will be replacing drew niv, who has resigned as chief executive officer and a director of fxcm group

* Fxcm inc - william adhout will be resigning as a director of board of fxcm group

* Fxcm inc - global brokerage, inc. Will become new name of former fxcm inc., which will be changing its name expected to be effective february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: