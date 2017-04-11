BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

April 12 FXCM Group LLC

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Group LLC - customer trading volume of $225 billion in march 2017, 12% higher than february 2017 and 28% lower than march 2016

* FXCM Group LLC - active accounts of 130,832 as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 314, or 0.2%, from february 28, 2017

* FXCM Group LLC - customer trading volume for q1 2017 was $679 billion, 15% lower than q4 2016, and 26% lower than q1 2016

* FXCM Group LLC - average customer trading volume per day of $9.8 billion in march 2017, 3% lower than february 2017 and 28% lower than march 2016

* FXCM Group LLC - tradeable accounts of 109,080 as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of 53, or relatively unchanged, from february 28, 2017