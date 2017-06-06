BRIEF-G-III Apparel reports Q1 loss of $0.21/shr

June 6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.9 million

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says G-III increases full-year net sales and net income guidance

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says now expects FY net sales of approximately $2.76 billion and net income of between $1.04 and $1.14 per diluted share

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - continues to anticipate that it will incur losses from donna karan operations during first half of fiscal 2018

* Sees Q2 2019 sales about $520 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.34 excluding items

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd sees Q2 loss per share between $0.30 and $0.40

* G-III Apparel Group - forecasted GAAP, non-GAAP results reflect expected operating losses of $21 million and additional interest expense of $28 million

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now expects fiscal 2018 net sales of approximately $2.76 billion

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now expects fiscal 2018 diluted share between $1.04 and $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42, revenue view $491.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42, revenue view $491.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2018 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $2.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S