BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors skittish as oil enters bear territory; eyes on China stocks
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
May 16 G1 Therapeutics Inc:
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 7 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b