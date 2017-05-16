版本:
2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

May 16 G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 7 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
