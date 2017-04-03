版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services

April 3 G4S Plc

* G4S Plc UK DK: disposal

* G4S sells G4S Youth Services Llc for us$56.5 million

* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐