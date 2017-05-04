BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 G4S Plc:
* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016
* Trends continued from 2016, with double-digit organic growth in developed markets and revenues broadly unchanged in emerging markets
* New contract wins and pipeline provide confidence in group's expectation of average revenue growth in range of 4-6 pct per annum
* Realised $56.5 million in quarter from sale of Youth Services business in United States
* Business plan and current performance continue to support a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2.5x or lower by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.