BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

May 4 G4S Plc:

* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

* Trends continued from 2016, with double-digit organic growth in developed markets and revenues broadly unchanged in emerging markets

* New contract wins and pipeline provide confidence in group's expectation of average revenue growth in range of 4-6 pct per annum

* Realised $56.5 million in quarter from sale of Youth Services business in United States

* Business plan and current performance continue to support a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2.5x or lower by end of 2017