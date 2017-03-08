BRIEF-G4S plc reports 2016 revenue 6.82 bln pounds, up 6.3 pct

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 G4S Plc
* Reg-G4s plc uk dk : 2016 full year results
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016
* G4s plc - final dividend of 5.82p per share
* G4s plc - won new contracts with an annual value of £1.3 billion in 2016
* Fy revenue 6,823 million pounds versus 6,419 million punds last year
* Fy profit before tax 352 million pounds versus 309 million pounds
* G4s plc - net debt as at 31 december 2016 was £1,670 million (december 2015: £1,782 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.