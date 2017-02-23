版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Gabelli Multimedia Trust reaffirms 10 pct distribution policy

Feb 23 Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc-

* Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc says reaffirmed its 10% distribution policy and declared a $0.22 per share cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
