BRIEF-Gadsden Growth Properties sees IPO of 5 mln shares to be priced between $9.00/shr to $11.00/shr

June 26 Gadsden Growth Properties Inc:

* Gadsden Growth Properties Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares to be priced between $9.00 and $11.00 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rSQ4Lt Further company coverage:
