BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for March 2017

April 10 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for March 2017

* Mar 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $239.2 billion, up 40.5 percent sequentially

* March 2017 retail segment OTC average daily volume $10.4 billion versus $8.5 billion in Feb 2017

* March 2017 institutional segment ECN volume $271.7 billion versus $221.6 billion in Feb 2017

* March 2017 institutional segment ECN average daily volume $11.8 billion versus $11.1 billion in Feb 2017

* March 2017 futures contracts 827,296 versus 589,538 in Feb 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
