2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Gain Capital reports expanded $35 mln stock repurchase program

May 17 Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* Gain Capital announces expanded $35 million stock repurchase program

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says company expects to finance purchases with existing cash balances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
