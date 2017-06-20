BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Galapagos nv
* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES
* CYSTIC FIBROSIS: START OF REGULATORY PROCESS NEXT MONTH, PATIENT STUDY WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBO EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 '17 IN EUROPE
* ON FILGOTINIB: DARWIN 3: IMPROVED ACTIVITY, CONSISTENT SAFETY PARAMETERS FOR FILGOTINIB; PH2 STUDIES INITIATED IN 6 NEW INDICATIONS
* TOPLINE DATA FOR GLPG1690 IN IPF IN Q3 '17
* OPENING OF US IND AND DOSING OF FIRST OSTEOARTHRITIS PATIENT IN PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH GLPG1972
* CYSTIC FIBROSIS: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PH1 WITH THREE INDIVIDUAL COMBO COMPONENTS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.