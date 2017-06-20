版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1

June 20 Galapagos nv

* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* CYSTIC FIBROSIS: START OF REGULATORY PROCESS NEXT MONTH, PATIENT STUDY WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBO EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 '17 IN EUROPE‍​

* ON FILGOTINIB: DARWIN 3: IMPROVED ACTIVITY, CONSISTENT SAFETY PARAMETERS FOR FILGOTINIB; PH2 STUDIES INITIATED IN 6 NEW INDICATIONS

* TOPLINE DATA FOR GLPG1690 IN IPF IN Q3 '17

* OPENING OF US IND AND DOSING OF FIRST OSTEOARTHRITIS PATIENT IN PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH GLPG1972

* CYSTIC FIBROSIS: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PH1 WITH THREE INDIVIDUAL COMBO COMPONENTS‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
