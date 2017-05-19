BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Galectin Therapeutics Inc
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc says in addition, selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.0 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qA9d6K) Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.