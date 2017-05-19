版本:
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln

May 19 Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc says in addition, selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.0 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qA9d6K) Further company coverage:
