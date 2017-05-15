版本:
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 15 Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin therapeutics reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* As of march 31, 2017, company had $13.6 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
