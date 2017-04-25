版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics receives notice of Japanese decision to grant a composition of matter patent for GR-MD-02

April 25 Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics receives notice of Japanese decision to grant a composition of matter patent for GR-MD-02

* When issued, patent will extend coverage of company's lead compound, GR-MD-02, to Japan

* Patent coverage period extends through 2032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐