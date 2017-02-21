BRIEF-Galena Biopharma board appoints Stephen Ghiglieri as interim CEO

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
Feb 21 Galena Biopharma Inc:
* Galena Biopharma board of directors appoints Stephen F. Ghiglieri as interim chief executive officer
* Galena Biopharma Inc - Ghiglieri will also continue to serve as company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
NEW DELHI, May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market.
* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock