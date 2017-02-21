版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma board appoints Stephen Ghiglieri as interim CEO

Feb 21 Galena Biopharma Inc:

* Galena Biopharma board of directors appoints Stephen F. Ghiglieri as interim chief executive officer

* Galena Biopharma Inc - Ghiglieri will also continue to serve as company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐