BRIEF-Galena Biopharma evaluates strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 16 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena Biopharma reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides a corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Galena Biopharma - working closely with advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives, including monetizing assets, sale of co, a business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals