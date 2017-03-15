版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma evaluates strategic alternatives

March 16 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides a corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.49

* Galena Biopharma - working closely with advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives, including monetizing assets, sale of co, a business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
