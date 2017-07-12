FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 中午11点36分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-

* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update

* Galena Biopharma-‍with support of Canaccord Genuity, had interactions with cos to explore options for monetizing some/all clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma - has had extensive interactions with numerous cos to explore options for monetizing some,all of its clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma-‍exploring options for monetizing some/all of clinical development programs through license or sale of assets, and/or sale, merger among others

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax​

* Galena Biopharma Inc says has ‍had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below