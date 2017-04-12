版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日

BRIEF-Galenica: Full exercise of over-allotment option of Galenica Sante IPO

April 12 Galenica AG:

* Joint global coordinators, acting on behalf of the syndicate banks, have exercised the over-allotment option in full of Galenica Sante IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
