版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Galmed Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 15 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus i/b/e/s view $258,000

* Galmed pharmaceuticals - continues to believe that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐