版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.40

March 23 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd- cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities about $15.5 million as of Dec 31, 2016, versus about $23.0 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐