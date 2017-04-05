版本:
BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals to present at International Liver Congress

April 5 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals to present at international liver congress data that shows aramchol™ has a potential direct effect on liver fibrosis

* Data suggest a dual effect of aramchol on fibrosis and an improvement of fatty acid oxidation

* Data also suggest a direct impact on collagen producing cells which results in reversing fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
