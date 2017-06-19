BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Galway Metals Inc
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Galway metals - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini "have sued galway, its directors and another shareholder"
* Galway metals inc says galway believes that action has no merit and intends to defend action
* Galway metals inc - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini are seeking damages in amount of $2.7 million and certain other relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.