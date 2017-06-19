版本:
BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice

June 19 Galway Metals Inc

* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice

* Galway metals - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini "have sued galway, its directors and another shareholder"

* Galway metals inc says galway believes that action has no merit and intends to defend action

* Galway metals inc - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini are seeking damages in amount of $2.7 million and certain other relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
