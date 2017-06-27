BRIEF-GAM Holding investor to place 4.73 mln shares in firm -bookrunner

Unipec, Vitol win tender to supply oil products to Bangladesh
DHAKA, June 28 Unipec and Vitol have won a tender to supply oil products to Bangladesh, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:
* Non-affiliated Swiss advised institutional investor looks at placing of shares via accelerated bookbuild
* Offer size of about 4.73 million shares / 3.0 pct of the company (100 pct secondary)
* Price range at CHF13.10 - market (3.7 pct - market)
* Books open immediately, trade date to be determined
* Credit Suisse acting as sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss government projected a 0.1 billion Swiss franc ($104 million) structural budget surplus in 2018 even after curbing spending growth in some areas to offset higher costs for roads, pension reforms, security and refugees.
LONDON, June 28 Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.