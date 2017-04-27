版本:
BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme

April 27 Gam Holding Ag

* Says launches new share buy-back programme

* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares

* Says buyback corresponds to a maximum of 10% of GAM shares in issue excluding the 0.6 million shares bought back under the previous buy-back programme

* Says the previous share buy-back programme that started on 28 April 2014 expired on 27 April 2017. Under this programme the company repurchased a total of 5,752,200 shares at the average price of CHF 17.00, utilising CHF 97.8 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
