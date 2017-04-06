版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 17:52 BJT

BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup

April 6 Gambero Rosso SpA:

* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup

* The partnership will see the two teams collaborating on the development of products and services showcasing Italian food and wine

* Gategroup operates in airline catering and retail on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐