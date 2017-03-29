BRIEF-GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 pct stake in Lennar Corp

March 29 Lennar Corp:
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in
Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
* GAMCO-To vote for maintaining lennar's existing voting
structure,will vote "against" proposal requesting all of co's
outstanding stock have one-vote/share
* GAMCO - may also discuss with Lennar Corp other
alternatives to eliminate discount between co's class B and
class A shares
* GAMCO- Plans to have conversations with Lennar,class B
stockholders for proposal to provide class B stockholders with
right to convert shares into class A shares
Source text:(bit.ly/2mP9emQ)
