公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-GAMCO Investors CEO Mario Gabelli's 2016 compensation $75.97 mln vs $75.02 mln in 2015

March 24 Gamco Investors Inc

* Ceo mario gabelli's 2016 total compensation was $75.97 million versus $75.02 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
