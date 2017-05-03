版本:
BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 3 Gamco Investors Inc:

* Gamco Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $85.9 million versus $81.4 million

* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
