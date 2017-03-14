BRIEF-Gamehost qtrly earnings per share $ 0.18

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Gamehost Inc
* Gamehost announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and march 2017 dividend
* Gamehost inc- total operating revenues for quarter were down $2.0 million or 10.3% to $17.4 million compared to $19.4 million in same quarter of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard