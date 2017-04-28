版本:
BRIEF-GameStop CEO J. Paul Raines' total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 mln

April 28 GameStop Corp-

* GameStop Corp - CEO J. Paul Raines' total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 million versus $9.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2qobNdf) Further company coverage:
