BRIEF-GameStop CEO J. Paul Raines' total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
GameStop Corp
* GameStop Corp - CEO J. Paul Raines' total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 million versus $9.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2qobNdf) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock