BRIEF-Gamestop Corp says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Gamestop Corp:
* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2016 and provides 2017 outlook
* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue up 59.5 percent
* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue $494.1 million
* Qtrly total global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 16.3%
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 total sales in range of down 2.0% to up 2.0%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $110.0 million to $120.0 million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $8.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales (excludes tech brands stores) down 5.0 percent to flat
* In 2017 company also anticipates that it will close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.