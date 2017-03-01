版本:
BRIEF-Gamestop increases annual cash dividend

March 1 Gamestop Corp

* Gamestop increases annual cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

* Gamestop Corp says board of directors approved a 2.7% increase of its regular annual cash dividend from $1.48 to $1.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
