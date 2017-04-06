版本:
BRIEF-Gaming Nation announces conversion of debenture into common Shares

April 6 Gaming Nation Inc:

* Gaming Nation Inc- conversion of convertible debenture held by continental general insurance company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hc2 Holdings 2, inc

* Gaming Nation Inc- continental made investment in co pursuant to purchase of unsecured convertible debenture issued by co in amount of cdn$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
