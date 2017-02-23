版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Gaming Nation exploring strategic alternatives, potential sale of businesses

Feb 23 Gaming Nation Inc

* Initiates process to explore strategic alternatives including potential sale of businesses

* Says board of directors has initiated a process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Says has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp as its financial advisor to assist with this process

* Has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time

* In response to interest from multiple third parties to acquire company, it has formed a special committee of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
