BRIEF-Gaming Nation says to be acquired by Orange Capital for CAD$0.95 in cash per share

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Gaming Nation Inc:
* Gaming Nation Inc. to be acquired by Orange Capital
* Deal for CAD$0.95 in cash per share
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for Gaming Nation of approximately CAD$44 million
* Aarrangement is not subject to a financing or due diligence condition
* Arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of C$2 million and a reverse termination fee of C$4 million
* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of transaction
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.