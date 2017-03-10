BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization

March 10 Gander Mountain Co :
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary
petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States
Bankruptcy Code
* Company generally expects to conduct normal business
operations during pendency of its restructuring
* Company has obtained a committed Debtor-In-Possession
financing facility underwritten by Wells Fargo
* As a product of co's strategic review, 32 underperforming
retail locations will begin a shutdown process in next several
weeks
* Co in active discussions with number of parties interested
in going-concern sale, expects to solicit bids prior to auction
in late April 2017
* Expects to submit the winning bid to the court for
approval in early May and anticipates a closing of the sale by
May 15
* Employee pay will continue to arrive on time, in
full,employee benefits will remain in place, retirement accounts
are intact,protected
* DIP financing expected to provide sufficient liquidity to
support business operations, to minimize disruption during
reorganization
