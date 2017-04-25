BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports first quarter 2017 results of operations
* Says full year adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance range increased $30 million to $355 to $365 million
* Says operating revenues for Q1 were $773.5 million compared to $659.4 million in prior year Q1
* Capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75 million expected for full year 2017
* Says maintains its original revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion
* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $773.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $762.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.