BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call

* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call

* Gap executive - currently expect that foreign exchange will continue to be a headwind in 2017 - conf call

* Gap executive - co's current plan would be to repurchase $100 million in shares in the first part of the year - conf call

* Gap CEO - "I'm bullish on Athleta and I'm bullish on the brand's growth prospects" - conf call