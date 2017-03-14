版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Gap Inc appoints new global head of Banana Republic

March 14 Gap Inc

* Gap Inc appoints new global head of Banana Republic

* Appointment of Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of Banana Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
