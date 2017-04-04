版本:
BRIEF-Gap Inc says CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million

April 4 Gap Inc

* CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2oVXA6f] Further company coverage:
