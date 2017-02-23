版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Gap sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share

Feb 23 Gap Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
