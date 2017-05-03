版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Gardner Denver sees IPO 41.3 mln shares

May 3 Gardner Denver Inc:

* Gardner Denver Inc sees IPO of 41.3 million shares of common stock priced to be between $23.00 and $26.00 per share - SEC filing

* Says intends to use IPO net proceeds to redeem all $575.0 million aggregate principal amount of our senior notes Source text - (bit.ly/2p51s4S) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐