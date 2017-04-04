版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Garmin announces expanded feature set for Garmin pilot application on Apple, Android mobile devices

April 4 Garmin Ltd:

* Garmin International Inc- European IFR Autorouting, flight plan filing & more are available with latest Garmin pilot update for apple mobile devices

* Garmin International Inc- announced expanded feature set for Garmin pilot application on apple and android mobile devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
