BRIEF-Garmin sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 bln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Garmin Ltd:
* Garmin ltd - expect outdoor to continue to be a growth segment in 2017
* Garmin reports solid fiscal 2016 revenue and operating income growth
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 billion
* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 EPS (pro forma) of about $2.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $861 million versus I/B/E/S view $792.9 million
* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 gross margin of about 56%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
