BRIEF-Garrison Capital says Qtrly net asset value per share $12.42

March 7 Garrison Capital Inc

* Net realized loss on investments for quarter $0.06 per share

* Net investment income for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $4.9 million, or $0.31 per share

* Qtrly net asset value per share $12.42 Further company coverage:
