2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Gartner enters into an agreement to acquire L2 Inc

March 6 Gartner Inc -

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire L2 Inc - SEC filing

* Gartner intends to fund acquisition using cash on hand and borrowing capacity under its existing revolver capacity

* L2 will initially operate independently while Gartner focuses on consummating acquisition, and subsequently integration, of CEB Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2n5K8vF] Further company coverage:
