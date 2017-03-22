BRIEF-Gartner, units enter into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Gartner Inc:
* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016
* Gartner- Amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility - SEC filing
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed to revise interest rate and amortization schedule on term loan a facility Source text: (bit.ly/2o3zq9M) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm